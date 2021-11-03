CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Half of PEN15 Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date and a Trailer

By ElizaBeth Taylor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese friends are golden. Middle-schoolers Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are back with the return of the Hulu original comedy series PEN15. The dynamic duo is out to make more yearbook worthy moments, but is there possible trouble lurking in those long school hallways?. "What if we...

