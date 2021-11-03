CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iteris: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit...

www.registercitizen.com

Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Register Citizen

Mountain Province: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. The diamond mining company posted revenue of...
Register Citizen

Accelerate Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) _ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. The maker of systems that diagnose drug-resistant infections posted revenue of $3.1 million in...
Register Citizen

Gulf Island Fabrication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 12 cents per share.
Zacks.com

Green Dot (GDOT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

GDOT - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Better-than-expected results failed to impress investors, as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Nov 4. Quarterly earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) of 43...
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
