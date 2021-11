HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $31.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $2.59 per share. The computer products reseller posted...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO