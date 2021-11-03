Aiyuk is Getting his Groove Back but Still Needs Support from the 49ers

Prior to the start of the season, national and local media alike pinned Brandon Aiyuk as a breakout star for the 49ers. While his season has not gone the way many thought, there is hope that he can get back on track.

Against the Chicago Bears, Aiyuk had his best statistical outing recording 7 targets with 4 catches and 45 yards -- all of which were season highs for Aiyuk.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was extremely complimentary of his young receivers performance: "I thought he blocked his tail off, whether he was catching balls or not, I thought he had his best game as a blocker, as a runner, as a punt returner and as a receiver.”

Prior to this he was giving Aiyuk praise for his efforts on several plays that he felt put the team in a better position.

Early in the season, the second-year receiver was in Shanahan's proverbial doghouse that many of his young (second year) receivers have found themselves in: Dante Pettis, Deebo Samuel and now Aiyuk.

With Samuel it was his conditioning that Shanahan outwardly had questioned at the end of 2020 and he has responded well.

Now Aiyuk seems to have gotten criticism for something that hasn't been going right in practice, whether it's his route running, consistency, mindset or some other factor.

It's hard to nail down exactly what he is doing wrong, but Shanahan made it clear that he is headed in the right direction now.

"Aiyuk’s strung together a number of really good weeks. That’s what’s been encouraging about him and just last week, doing just what he had done the previous few weeks - I thought he took his game to another level," Shanahan said. "Not just me, but I thought the players felt it, I thought he felt it. Going into yesterday you could feel that it was going to happen and he was capable of doing a lot more. The game panned out the way it did. But when his number was called and the coverages took the ball to him, he made some plays."

Prior to this, Shanahan had talked about them tracking players in practice with GPS and all these kinds of new technologies and how Aiyuk's route running and consistency had been something they were watching.

Shanahan is dropping hints that Aiyuk has consistency problems in practice and from everything we've gotten from the organization he has not been executing the game plan the way they want it done.

But, he did have his best game Sunday.

He made a great block and helped gain an extra 5-10 yards here

The 49ers acknowledged Aiyuk is doing better after this game and he is playing more to their expectations, but the team does not get a pass for having him less involved.

All of these plays that you see are great, but one common thread from these highlights and Aiyuk's best plays this season is that none of them are at or behind the line scrimmage.

Last season, Aiyuk thrived there when the team could not produce yards consistently. In 2020, he had 17 percent of his target share behind the line of scrimmage, and in 2021 he has zero (yes zero) targets behind the line of scrimmage.

So while his game is improving as a whole and he is becoming a better 'pro,' Shanahan is intentionally leaving him out of the offense in this way. He isn't getting Aiyuk the ball enough at or around the line of scrimmage.

I also think there is a certain limit to Aiyuk when he is paired with Garoppolo who, for all of his handsomeness, just does not push the ball downfield.

Unfortunately for the young receiver, he thrives in the deep part of the field. In 2020, Aiyuk had 12 deep targets in 12 games. This year, he has 2 in 7 games. He needs a quarterback who is willing to take deep shots.

Those two may just be a bad football fit.

Of course, the 49ers have a young spry rookie who does push the ball downfield, but that's another article for another time.