Warren, OH

One of three suspects in Warren bar shooting booked into jail

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
 6 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police say they’ve arrested one man, filed warrants on another and are looking to identify a third in connection to a shooting outside a bar early Sunday morning .

Kenyon McGriff was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Tuesday.

Warren man facing federal gun charges

He’s being held on a $350,000 bond on charges of felonious assault, having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Detectives say they’ve also filed a warrant for Jumal Rowe, who is facing a weapons under disability charge.

Jumal Rowe

Police are still working to identify a third suspect.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting in the parking lot of Park Place 24 on Parkman Road continues. Police said officers were initially responding to a large fight when shots were fired.

Three people were hurt in the shooting.

