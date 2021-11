Said while mic'd up during a Monday night game against the New York Giants in his 2018 rookie season. Ridley let out a contagious, high-pitched laugh earlier this month as we watched the video together. "Was feeling good that day, that's all that is," he tells me. "I feel like I can beat anybody. I gotta feel like that. I mean, that's how I was raised, you know? That's how I've always been."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO