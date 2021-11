COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 75-year-old woman was arrested after she fired shots at a 12-year-old boy and his mother, telling police that they had attacked and maced her. One of the shots grazed the boy, who was treated and released at the scene, according to a police report. The report is unclear on whether the mother also was grazed by gunfire, but it does not indicate that she required medical care.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO