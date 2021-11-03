CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. reports 3,192 new breakthrough cases this week

By Julia Taliesin
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

There have been another 32 deaths among vaccinated individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wibX_0cllvjBj00
Maria Del Carmen, 21, receives a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside an MGH vaccination van during a mini-festival for teens at the La Colaborativa food pantry in Chelsea on Oct. 06, 2021. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe)

With widespread community transmission, breakthrough cases of COVID-19 continue to show up, as experts have predicted, but they’re much less likely to lead to hospitalization and death. So far only about 1% of vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state released updated data Tuesday on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts. There have been a total of 54,199 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 as of Oct. 30, an increase of 3,192 from Oct. 23. Between Oct. 16 and 23, 3,078 breakthrough cases were reported, so about 100 more breakthrough cases were reported this week.

There were 4,732,126 people vaccinated as of Oct. 30, meaning 1.1% have reported a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The rate has been steadily increasing — it was 0.23% on Aug. 7.

“When we think about infections after vaccination, they’re relatively uncommon,” Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, told Boston.com. “The numbers have been creeping up in Massachusetts but it’s close to 1% so we have to look at the big picture here and how common these are, and vaccination is a way to get us out of this mess.”

Though this reflects the overall trend of how many vaccinated people are reporting cases, it’s easier to understand on a week-by-week level. So, for example, how many of the new cases reported this week were breakthrough cases.

Between Oct. 24 and 30, 7,778 people tested positive for COVID-19 (144 less than last week, continuing a downward trend). The same week, 3,192 breakthrough cases were reported, meaning 41% of COVID-19 cases in that period were breakthrough infections, a jump from the previous week’s rate of 38.9%.

Assoumou referenced data recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which shows that vaccinated people are six times less likely to test positive for COVID-19, and 11 times less likely to die from it, compared to those who are unvaccinated.

“These vaccines work remarkably well for protecting against hospitalization and death, but they’re not 100% effective,” she said “When we have high levels of community transmission of the virus it’s more likely we’ll get infections after vaccination. So, if we want to see less of these breakthrough cases, what we need to do is continue to vaccinate the unvaccinated.”

Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing but at a much lower rate. Tuesday’s data showed a total of 1,793 hospitalizations and 438 deaths, an increase of 106 and 32 respectively from Oct. 23. Out of vaccinated individuals, 0.04% have been hospitalized and 0.009% have died. According to the data, 3.31% of breakthrough cases resulted in hospitalization and 0.8% in death.

A spokesperson from the state Office of Health and Human Services told Boston.com all available data continue to support that all three vaccines are highly protective against severe disease and death from all known variants of COVID-19. As of Oct. 9, the median age of those who died from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was 81.2 years, and 73% had underlying conditions making them more likely to develop severe disease. Similarly, 61% of patients hospitalized with breakthrough infection had underlying conditions.

On Nov. 1, 34.9% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 reported being vaccinated. With boosters approved for an ever growing part of the population, and vaccination soon possible for 5- to 11-year-olds, leaders continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated.

Comments / 11

david
6d ago

Keep getting the boosters the numbers will climb and so will the death rates among the fully vaccinated

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

How to host Thanksgiving with unvaccinated friends and family

Each family will need to ask one crucial question: “What is the likelihood that we will get very sick from COVID-19?”. In addition to the big, juicy turkey on the table, there’s also an elephant lurking in the room this Thanksgiving: the vaccination status of your guests. It’s a tricky...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

A Vermont college blames Halloween parties for COVID outbreak

“To be in this situation after such a well-managed semester is heartbreaking.”. Officials at a college in Colchester, Vermont, are blaming Halloween parties for a COVID outbreak, which comes as Vermont has reported a record number of coronavirus cases over the past week. The virus is surging in Vermont as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Boston

‘We’re not trying to hurt anybody’: Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins pushes back against critics of his proposal to address Mass. and Cass

“They don’t fully understand what we’re trying to do.”. Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins is pressing ahead despite growing pushback against his plan to open a treatment facility on his South Bay correctional campus where people in the area of Mass. and Cass with open warrants could be directed by the special court sessions operating at the jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Boston Medical Center#Boston Com
Boston

Protesters clash over mask and vaccine mandates at Boston Common

"We heard there was going to be a rally of anti-vaxxers and white supremacists...and we wanted to help drown that out." Hundreds of uniformed officers were deployed Sunday as dueling protests clashed in Boston Common. Super Happy Fun America, the group behind the 2019 Straight Pride Parade, and the Refounding...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

A sampling of local hard cider makers

Check out the local hard ciders made here in Massachusetts. Here in the States, cider doesn’t come close to rivaling beer’s popularity. But that gap has started to close just slightly in recent years. Local producers like Downeast have spearheaded the cider revival in the U.S., reminding the country of...
NATICK, MA
Boston

Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids — and information to parents on the benefits of the shots — as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11. First lady Jill...
MCLEAN, VA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy