Joctober is no more, at least not in the Atlanta Braves starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series. Pederson is one of four moves the Braves made near the trade deadline to remake their outfield on the fly, especially after an injury to Ronald Acuña and a domestic violence situation with Marcell Ozuna. Alex Anthopoulos did his best to add power to the lineup, in the form of Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Pederson.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO