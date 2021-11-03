CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons 'Restated' to Daryl Morey He's Not Ready to Play Yet

By Justin Grasso
 6 days ago
The Ben Simmons saga seemed like it was moving in a positive direction for the Philadelphia 76ers over the last couple of weeks. As Simmons works on getting mentally ready to return to the court, the Sixers were hoping to get their three-time All-Star point back on the court sooner than later.

Unfortunately, it seems there isn't a return in sight right now. On Tuesday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Simmons has been "working with mental health professionals" through the NBPA. While the veteran guard has been working on getting mentally ready to return to the court, he reportedly hasn't kept the Sixers in the loop with his progress.

"There's been frustration mounting. According to people close to the situation, Ben has not been accepting any of the help the team has offered him in terms of helping him with his ready with mental readiness and he has been working with mental health professionals through the Players Association. But thus far, I'm told, he hasn't really kept the team in the loop on that and there is frustration mounting there that they want to know, hey, you're you're out due to mental health, you need to get mentally ready to play. But so far he's just on individual work with some of their position coaches. He hasn't been back in with the team and he's not providing the team with any updates on what he's doing to get back and get himself into it back with the team and participating in team activity."

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey approached Simmons to figure out an update on the status of the 25-year-old guard. Per Charania, Morey was looking to figure out a potential timeline for return.

At this point, Simmons still isn't ready to return to the floor. While he continues to do individual work at the team's practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, he remains inactive on game days as he's been ruled out due to personal reasons. When he will make his official return remains a mystery.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Philadelphia, PA
All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

