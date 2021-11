The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.

