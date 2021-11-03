CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Hilton has had enough of Paris Hilton’s wedding

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton ’s mom, is having a big TV moment, frombeing the newest addition to the “ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, ” to her role in “ Paris In Love ,” be released later this month. Being a reality TV star is no easy work, especially if you’re helping plan one of the biggest weddings of the year.

“I‘m in it a lot more than I planned on being in it. I’m exhausted,“ Hilton said in E! News Daily Pop . ”I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you‘d see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I’m almost in it as much as she is.“

Kathy makes an appearance in the trailer of the show, talking and planning Paris’ wedding. When looking at the save the date cards, which were made by Paris’ groom, Carter Reum , she said “What? This looks like a dog’s birthday party.” If the show promises anything is that some heads will butt.

Paris and Carter got engaged a few months after they started dating, but they’d known eachother for 15 years. While their families had spent the holidays together, it wasn’t until Thanksgiving 2019 when things got romantic. A few months later, Paris made their engagement announcement over social media. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” she wrote.

Will Paris and Carter make it down the aisle? “Paris in Love” makes it look like it’s going to be a rocky road, but it sure looks addictively fun. The reality TV show will premiere on November 11th, on Peacock.

