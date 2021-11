More than two months have gone by since a dazzle of zebras have escaped a 40-member zeal from a private farm on the corner of Bellefield Road and Duly Station Road in Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County. When people found the zebras grazing in their backyards, they took social media by storm. There is a dedicated Twitter feed for the rogue zebras. Parents have dressed their children in cute zebra print pajamas, taking them on zebra “hunts,” hoping for a glimpse of the striped quadrupeds roaming around out in the open.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO