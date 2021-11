CINCINNATI — For the first time in nine years, Upper Arlington truly is the capital of Ohio high school water polo. The Golden Bears boys team won its first state championship in nine years Oct. 31, defeating Toledo St. Francis 11-10 at Cincinnati Princeton. Less than two hours later, UA’s girls team defeated the Cincinnati Mavericks 9-5 to win its third championship in a row, seventh in nine years and 19th overall.

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO