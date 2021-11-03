CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LACo mandate for full vaccination takes effect Thursday at indoor bars

By City News Staff
 6 days ago
Patronizing or working in an indoor bar, winery, brewery, nightclub or lounge in Los Angeles County will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 beginning Thursday.

The regulation recommends, but does not require, vaccine verification for employees and customers of indoor portions of restaurants.

The county mandate was phased in beginning in early October, when workers and patrons at such adult-oriented businesses were required to show proof of at least one dose of COVID vaccine. But starting Thursday, everyone will have to have proof of full vaccination and present a photo ID.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said when the mandate was announced that the county limited the vaccination requirement to adult-oriented establishments that sell alcohol since they are already required to verify customers’ age. She said adding a vaccine check should not require additional staffing or be unduly difficult for the businesses.

Beginning Monday, an even more expansive vaccination-verification ordinance will take effect in the city of Los Angeles. That ordinance will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, entertainment venues and personal care establishments within the city. The ordinance does not include grocery stores or pharmacies.

The city ordinance is believed to be the strictest law of its kind in the country, however, questions still remain on how the city plans to enforce the requirement. City officials have suggested the Department of Building and Safety is the most logical enforcement agency, however, that department lacks the personnel to conduct such enforcement.

Businesses violating the city ordinance would be issued a $1,000 fine for a second violation, $2,000 fine for a third violation and a $5,000 fine for a fourth violation.

The city’s ordinance will also require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to attend an outdoor event with 5,000 or more people. That is stricter than the county mandate, which applies to outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.

As of Oct. 28, 80% of Los Angeles County residents aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 72% are fully vaccinated, according to the county Department of Public Health.

Comments / 10

Edd Stack
6d ago

Let's start with voter proof of identification mail in or otherwise period!

Reply
9
Wesley S
6d ago

Good luck enforcing that nonsense. Hasn't worked in other countries

Reply
8
 

HeySoCal

Chief Moore: 73% of LAPD fully vaccinated as Dec. 18 deadline nears

As Los Angeles’ deadline of Dec. 18 approaches for municipal employees to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that 73% of the LAPD is fully vaccinated, and another 5% is partially vaccinated. Under Los Angeles’ employee vaccination mandate, employees have until...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Trial date not yet scheduled in Ridley-Thomas corruption case

A brief status conference was held Monday in the corruption case against Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas and a former dean of the USC School of Social Work, but a trial date was not immediately scheduled. During the 10-minute hearing, in which Ridley-Thomas and Marilyn Flynn appeared via Zoom,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
