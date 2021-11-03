CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Situation 805: “My husband won’t let my kids win at basketball”

By swalter
957thebeatfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo my husband and I have three sons. We are a basketball family. My husband raised them to play basketball and love it. He often takes them to go...

www.957thebeatfm.com

Comments / 1

Related
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “Despite my daughter’s beauty she’s very insecure and her new “friend” seems to be taking advantage of it”

Good morning guys. Here’s my situation. I have 5 adult children who are all married except for the youngest who is my only daughter. I know every mother sees their kids as beautiful and I am not the exception, I was blessed with a beautiful daughter that will be turning 25 soon. My daughter has had low self esteem and you would never guess that by her appearance. Since she was a baby people would always make comments on how beautiful she is. She’s always getting compliments. She got bullied because of it in high school. In reality she has a kind heart, hard working, beautiful person inside and out. Well she brought her new “friend” around us last week. This is going to sound horrible but he is not a great guy. He is 8 years older than my daughter and twice divorced. He has a very macho way about how he talks to my daughter, and he drove home after drinking. He seems so shallow, ugly on the inside and uglier on the outside. After he left we asked her what she sees in him and she says “he really wants to be with me”. She’s beautiful, of course he wants to be with her!!!! It was a very bad 1st impression. Bottom line, this guy is a loser and we are trying to make her see that she can do better and she deserves better! We are so frustrated because all her friends are getting married and having kids and she feels she needs to do the same. We don’t want her to settle or be manipulated by this guy who seems to be aware of how insecure & vulnerable my daughter is. He seems like trouble. She’s young and needs to know her worth. How can we make her see this?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband cheated on me, he’s now back with me, but there’s more!”

My story is way to long to tell it all my present issue is my husband argued with my mom who lives with us right now note she has breast cancer n is having surgery…he got upset when I couldn’t give money for him to buy a vape…so they argued n he tells her she needs to leave n some other nasty things n now he says I need to choose…I want my mother to get the medical things she needs….me and my husband are in a rocky place right now cuz I found out he cheated on me for a long time with a girl..we separated n he moved in with her, fast forward to now he came back cuz he wanted to fix us n be a family. I feel like he’s still with this girl too… What should I do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I puked at my boyfriend’s cousin’s wedding”

Hi guys I’m writing in because I did something embarrassing. Over the weekend I went out of town with my boyfriend. This was our 1st out of town getaway. We went to his cousin’s wedding where I got to meet a lot of his family. I’d like to start off by saying I’m not a drinker. My boyfriend’s family kept giving me shots and every time I’d refuse one they would all boo me (in a playful way). So I drank them. I had wayyyy too many drinks. I ended up puking my guts out at the cake table. I made a fool out of myself and I felt horrible. We ended up going back to the hotel after that and I fell asleep. The next day my boyfriend was acting distant and short with me. The whole car ride home was quiet and awkward. I know he was bothered by what happened, he did tell me I can’t hold my alcohol… BUT I DID warn everyone and told them I don’t drink. I feel a mix of emotions because I didn’t even want to take the shots but I felt pressured since everyone was teasing me including my boyfriend! I should have just said no, but I didn’t want to be the party pooper. Since then he’s acted different with me. What should I do? I feel bad for what I did, but he also need to accept he and his family contributed to it. (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
thecut.com

My Brother-in-Law Won’t Stop Talking About His Inheritance!

My sister is married to a guy who recently inherited a lot of money. She doesn’t seem to care that much — she has a good job and has always been pretty frugal — but he talks about it nonstop. I think he means well and wants to be honest about his situation, plus he’s very generous and always wants to pay for family things like dinners out. Which is nice, but sometimes it’s super-awkward and kind of braggy. Like, I am tired of hearing about how “lucky” he is and how he plans to invest his money.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cars 108

I Won’t Apologize for Putting My Christmas Tree Up Before Thanksgiving

My Christmas tree is will be up before Thanksgiving, and I don't care what anyone thinks about it. Yes, I know the ghosts and goblins from Halloween have barely been buried away, but in my world Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak and tuning up her pipes for the holiday season. It may seem like rushing it, but my Christmas tree and all of the decking of the halls that go with it, will be up and done before the turkey goes in the oven on Thanksgiving day.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

My Partner Won’t Go To Couples Therapy—How Can I Change Their Mind?

There are so many right reasons to seek out therapy—and, in fact, many folks have been exploring the option for the first time as of late. But while you can be in the driver's seat of that decision for yourself, with respect to relationship therapy or couples counseling, your partner needs to be onboard with the plan, too. Experts agree that counseling is generally always a great idea to preserve the health of a relationship (even if there's not a problem), but if your partner won't go to therapy, what are you to do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy