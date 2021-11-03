Situation 805: “My husband won’t let my kids win at basketball”

Good morning guys. Here’s my situation. I have 5 adult children who are all married except for the youngest who is my only daughter. I know every mother sees their kids as beautiful and I am not the exception, I was blessed with a beautiful daughter that will be turning 25 soon. My daughter has had low self esteem and you would never guess that by her appearance. Since she was a baby people would always make comments on how beautiful she is. She’s always getting compliments. She got bullied because of it in high school. In reality she has a kind heart, hard working, beautiful person inside and out. Well she brought her new “friend” around us last week. This is going to sound horrible but he is not a great guy. He is 8 years older than my daughter and twice divorced. He has a very macho way about how he talks to my daughter, and he drove home after drinking. He seems so shallow, ugly on the inside and uglier on the outside. After he left we asked her what she sees in him and she says “he really wants to be with me”. She’s beautiful, of course he wants to be with her!!!! It was a very bad 1st impression. Bottom line, this guy is a loser and we are trying to make her see that she can do better and she deserves better! We are so frustrated because all her friends are getting married and having kids and she feels she needs to do the same. We don’t want her to settle or be manipulated by this guy who seems to be aware of how insecure & vulnerable my daughter is. He seems like trouble. She’s young and needs to know her worth. How can we make her see this?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO