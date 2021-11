Two new members of the Sugar Hill City Council were sworn in during a meeting Monday, Nov. 8, at City Hall. The meeting opened with Mason Roszel and Jenn Thatcher taking an oath of office to serve the residents of Sugar Hill. Roszel fills a seat vacated by Brandon Hembree, who successfully ran for mayor and will be sworn in to replace outgoing mayor Steve Edwards in January. Thatcher is filling a seat vacated by Susie Walker.

