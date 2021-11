Kewaunee County is footing the bill so you can get your well water tested this month. The county’s Land and Water Conservation Department is offering a second round of well testing after providing it to 300 landowners back in July. The free well testing is being made possible thanks to a Wisconsin Coastal Management grant and a donation from Peninsula Pride Farms. The hope is the test results will also give county officials a chance to see if new NR-151 rules impacting manure spreading and other risk mitigation strategies have been working since United States Department of Agriculture microbiologist Dr. Mark Borchardt gave his scathing report about the area’s water quality five years ago. County conservationist Davina Bonness says the second round of testing will give her department more data to work off of and to see if the practices that have been instituted since are working.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO