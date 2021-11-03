Biden Says $450,000 Payments To Migrant Families Are “Not Going To Happen”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that payments of $450,000 to migrant families are not going to happen.

The Biden administration was priviously considering paying illegal immigrant families who were separated at the border under former President Donald Trump’s policies up to $450,000 per person, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

The illegal immigrants filed a lawsuit claiming the federal government detention resulted in major psychological trauma, according to the WSJ. Most of the families were made up of one parent and child who could receive around $1 million in payouts, though the amount could vary by family depending on the circumstances.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) represents some of the families involved in the lawsuit against the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services, the WSJ reported. Around 940 families filed claims and the number of those who might qualify for the settlement is expected to be lower.

“President Biden has agreed that the family separation policy is a historic moral stain on our nation that must be fully remedied,” ACLU lead negotiator Lee Gelernt said, according to the WSJ. “That remedy must include not only meaningful monetary compensation, but a pathway to remain in the country.”

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Biden was asked by a reporter if the reports of those payments would incentivize people from coming to the Unites States Illegally.

Biden said, “If you keep sending that garbage out, yeah.”

The reporter followed up, clarifying that the payment reports of $450,000 in the media were ‘garbage reports’, Biden said “Yeah, That’s not going to happen.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon