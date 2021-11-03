CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

One vote really does count: Winterville mayoral candidates separated by single vote

By Caroline Bowyer
 6 days ago

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The mayor’s race in Winterville could be decided by just one vote. Councilman Ricky Hines received 454 votes, very close to Councilwoman Veronica W. Roberson getting 453.

This is not Hines’ first time dealing with close margins. In his first election to the town council, in 2017, the unofficial count had him coming in second. A recount showed he received only one more vote than his opponent.

“I always tell people it does matter since the last time in 2017 when I ran. When I get a chance to talk to people, especially young people, to let them know their vote does matter and if it weren’t for the person going in and taking their time out to vote, I may not have won that seat,” Hines said.

Since there is just a one-vote difference, the Pitt County Board of Elections will do a recount. After that, a winner will be announced after the election canvas on Nov. 9.

