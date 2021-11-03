CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starlink out of beta but not shipping soon due to chip shortages

By Ann Treacy
If you ordered Starlink broadband service and don’t receive your “Dishy McFlatface” satellite dish any time soon, the global chip shortage may be one reason why. “Silicon shortages have delayed production which has impacted our ability to fulfill orders. Please visit your Account page...

