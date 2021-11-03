CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Things We Learned About Detroit Lions in First Half of 2021 Season

By John Maakaron
 6 days ago

The Detroit Lions are enjoying a few days off before resuming what appears to be a disappointing 2021 season.

After competing at a high level against the Los Angeles Rams, the roster returned home, and played one of its worst games of the season in front of its home fans.

At 0-8, the team will be heavy favorites to eventually land the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Now that the first half of the season has concluded, let's take a look at four things we learned about the Lions.

Lions' offense only averaging 16.8 points per game

Head coach Dan Campbell noted he will likely become more involved with the offense moving forward.

Fans and pundits alike are not the only ones who have observed how anemic the offense has been over the last month.

From predictable play-calling to quarterback Jared Goff failing to develop rapport with many of his receivers, the offense has been a major weakness through the first eight games.

While other NFL teams are averaging nearly 24 points a game, Detroit's offense is only averaging 16.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the National Football League.

"The whole year has been frustrating. We say a lot of things, we want to do a lot of things, and then we’re unable to execute," Goff said following the loss to the Eagles. "Over and over again, we just -- we can say things all we want. We can say, ‘We need to do this. We need to do that. We can say this. We can say that.’ Until we change our habits and until we change who we are, nothing will change.”

Head coach Dan Campbell is learning on the job

While Campbell had previously coached the Miami Dolphins on an interim basis, it came six seasons ago -- which can seem like an eternity.

It is evident he has a clear philosophy to be aggressive on offense.

Unfortunately, it appears Campbell's foot gets stuck on the gas or he forgets to remember his offensive roster is not that talented.

Going for it repeatedly on fourth down has become more of a novelty than a strategy to win football games.

The failure to have his team prepared to line up with 11 players on the field against the Eagles was startling.

Multiple penalties for not having the proper number of players on the field indicates the communication errors that plagued the team have not been buttoned up, despited repeated mention of communication being a focus during practice.

Campbell himself has admitted he was outcoached against the Eagles, and has pinned the blame on himself for the lack of competitiveness in previous games.

It is the hope of supporters that Campbell develops as a coach along with his players, as the early growing pains were far from unexpected.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Young core on defense beginning to emerge

The early returns have been favorable for rookies Alim McNeill and Derrick Barnes.

While Levi Onwuzurike has shown flashes, inconsistent fundamental techniques have prevented him from seeing the field significantly during his rookie season.

It is unfortunate that rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu was injured, as he would have had his development expedited when Jeff Okudah suffered an Achilles' injury.

Oftentimes, players emerge from obscurity when an opportunity presents itself. No player on the Lions' roster has taken advantage more of this opportunity than cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Detroit has been forced to play a trio of undrafted rookie free-agent defensive backs, and Jacobs has certainly held his own.

With cornerback Amani Oruwariye and safety Tracy Walker just about to enter their prime, Detroit's defense has the makings of a unit that can take off.

General manager Brad Holmes must add veteran talent in free agency and more defensive talent in next year's draft.

Teams have figured out how to limit Lions' rushing attack

The news of left tackle Taylor Decker being activated off the injured reserve list is a potential sign he could return before the end of the season.

The running game was supposed to be a strength this season, but injuries to Decker and center Frank Ragnow have impacted Detroit's ability to run the football.

With a receiving corps that doesn't scare anybody, opposing defenses have brought more defenders in the box.

Detroit has not been able to respond, as the team is averaging only 93.1 rushing yards per game.

Falling behind early and often has at times forced Detroit to abandon the run, but it is reasonable to expect more from both D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and the offensive line when the second half of the season kicks off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Community Policy