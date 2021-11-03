CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP AT MAYAKOBA

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYGjd_0cllrp6100
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
  • Riviera Maya, Mexico, Nov. 4-7
  • Course: El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba (Par 71, 7,017 yards)
  • Purse: $7.2M (Winner: $1.296M)
  • Defending Champion: Viktor Hovland
  • FedEx Cup Leader: Sam Burns
  • TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

NOTES

  • Hovland birdied the 72nd hole to claim his second tour title last year and is attempting to become the first repeat champion in the event’s 15-year history.
  • Eleven players who competed in the Ryder Cup in September are in the field.
  • Sponsors exemptions include Thomas Detry, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Guido Migliozzi and APGA star Willie Mack III. Migliozzi is a two-time winner on the European Tour who also tied for fourth at this year’s U.S. Open.
  • Ancer and Carlos Ortiz are the top-ranked Mexican players in the field. Ortiz tied for eighth last year while Ancer finished T12.
  • This is the third consecutive PGA Tour event played outside of the United States, following the Zozo Championship in Japan and the Bermuda Championship. Kramer Hickok, Garrick Higgo, Peter Malnati and Sepp Straka have entered all three events.
  • The Mayakoba Classic has been decided by a single shot for four consecutive years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Apsvh_0cllrp6100
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

BEST BETS

  • Thomas (+1100 at DraftKings) shot a tournament-low 62 in tying for 12th last year. He finished T18 in his first start of this season at The CJ Cup.
  • Hovland’s (+1600) first two PGA Tour victories have come outside of the U.S. (Mexico, Puerto Rico) and he said this week he likes the typically slower pace of the greens.
  • Ancer (+1600) has a pair of top-10s in six previous starts in the event. He also won his first tour event at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
  • Tony Finau (+2000) has a pair of top-10s in five previous event starts, including T8 last year.
  • Koepka (+2500) has missed the cut in both of his previous starts at the Mayakoba. The four-time major champion is making his third start of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Zozo Championship: Notes, Odds & Best Bets

The PGA Tour returns to Japan for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Zozo Championship beginning Thursday at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba Perfecture. Six of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the limited 78-player field. Field...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Field Level Media

Collin Morikawa career-best No. 2 in world rankings

Collin Morikawa reached a new career high by passing Ryder Cup partner Dustin Johnson for No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday. Morikawa overcame an opening-round 71 at the Zozo Championship to post three rounds in the 60s to tie for seventh place. That came on the heels of a solo second-place finish at The CJ Cup @ Summit.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Jordan Spieth returns to top 10 for first time in three years

Jordan Spieth returned to the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday despite taking the past two weeks off. The former World No. 1 rose three spots in the rolling ranking system, passing Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Tony Finau. It’s a notable accomplishment for Spieth, who fell as low as 92nd after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in February.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Viktor Hovland knocks Jordan Spieth out of top 10

Viktor Hovland jumped seven spots to enter the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after successfully defending his title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The only other change within the top 10 was Justin Thomas moving up one spot past Bryson DeChambeau to No. 6...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bermuda Championship#Ryder Cup#Fedex Cup#Zozo Championship#Golf Channel#Apga#The European Tour#U S Open#Mexican#Draftkings#Wgc#Koepka
The Independent

European Tour rebrand hailed as ‘momentous’ and ‘a new era in global golf’

Chief executive Keith Pelley has hailed the “momentous” deal which will see the European Tour renamed on the eve of celebrating its 50th anniversary.The European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and boasts total prize money of more than $200million (£147million) for the first time.The lucrative Rolex Series expands from four tournaments to five with the addition of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, while the season-ending DP World Tour Championship features a prize fund of 10m US dollars (£7.35m) – the first regular European Tour event with an eight-figure purse.All...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy