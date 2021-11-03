WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP AT MAYAKOBA

Chief executive Keith Pelley has hailed the “momentous” deal which will see the European Tour renamed on the eve of celebrating its 50th anniversary.The European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and boasts total prize money of more than $200million (£147million) for the first time.The lucrative Rolex Series expands from four tournaments to five with the addition of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, while the season-ending DP World Tour Championship features a prize fund of 10m US dollars (£7.35m) – the first regular European Tour event with an eight-figure purse.All...

GOLF ・ 13 HOURS AGO