KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans will benefit from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package that was recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. “The passage of the infrastructure bill will have an immediate positive impact on communities across Tennessee. The jobs created, roads repaired, and high speed internet delivered to rural communities will be life changing,” Tennessee Democratic Party Chair, Hendrell Remus, said. “Despite the benefits this legislation has for all in our state, it’s unfortunate that not a single Republican from Tennessee voted to deliver this support for the people they chose to represent. Tennessee Democrats, however, will continue to make life better for our communities everywhere.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO