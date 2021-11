What has the pandemic done to us? The Labor Department just stated that 4.3 million people have quit their jobs in August ’21 alone. The healthcare, retail, and hospitality industries have been hit the hardest. Meanwhile, labor unions and employee strikes are stridently battling for higher pay, childcare, flexible hours and more benefits, successfully putting their demands front and center. With a grossly diminished workforce, their pleas are being heard. It’s been called “The Great Resignation” – for good reason. Brought on mostly by the pandemic, a marked shift in our daily routines, time allocations, and structural organizations have proven detrimental and downright devastating to our society as we knew it.

