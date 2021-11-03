CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Fame covers Brad Aldrich’s name on Stanley Cup

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Hockey Hall of Fame has covered the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup...

ktvz.com

Lanny Mcdonald
columbusnews-report.com

Cheryl Gleason named to KAY Hall of Fame

A Columbus Sports Hall of Fame member has added another accolade to her growing list of recognitions. Cheryl Gleason, an outstanding tennis player at CUHS from 1968 through 1972 has now been inducted into the Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network Staff Hall of Fame. In addition to being inducted with the inaugural class into the hall, the class has been named the Cheryl Gleason KAY…
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Manning Family News

The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
NFL
#Blackhawks#Ap Sports#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#The Chicago Blackhawks
wxxv25.com

Barry Lyons named to Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Biloxi native Barry Lyons has devoted most of his life to the game of baseball and now the game is giving back as it comes full circle for the former major leaguer. Welcome to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, Lyons was one of eight named to the class of 2022.
BILOXI, MS
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL
Hockey
Sports
KTVZ

Eichel ready for surgery, recovery expected to take 3 months

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Forward Jack Eichel says he is relieved the trade that sent him from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights is behind him and he is looking forward to being on the ice with his new team, even though it may take about three months. Eichel will have his preferred choice of surgery for his neck injury Friday and is thankful the Golden Knights have been supportive of the procedure he feuded with the Sabres over. He will have his herniated disk artificially replaced, something the Sabres denied because the procedure had never been performed on an NHL player.
NHL
KTVZ

Ovechkin ties Hull for 4th all-time; Caps down Sabres 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal to tie Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list and help the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Tom Wilson added two goals and Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed his ninth, 10th and 11th assists as the Capitals snapped a three-game losing streak. Ovechkin also assisted on two goals, including Wilson’s first that gave Washington an early lead it never relinquished. Connor McMichael and John Carlson also scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for the Capitals. Cody Eakin, Anders Bjork and Colin Miller scored for the Sabres.
NHL
KTVZ

Ohtani finalist for MVP, Shildt final 3 for Manager of Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is a finalist for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The BBWAA revealed finalists for AL and NL MVPs, Cy Young Awards, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year on Monday night. The winners will be revealed next week. Ballots were due at the end of the regular season. Ohtani is in the final three of AL voting along with two Toronto players, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carles Gil Named MVP As Revolution Announce 2021 Team Awards

FOXBORO (CBS) — There was never any doubt over who was the MVP of New England’s epic 2021 season. But the Revolution made it official on Sunday, naming Carles Gil the team’s MVP for the campaign. Gil was named both Revolution MVP and New England’s Players’ Player of the Year award on Sunday, as the club announced 2021 Team Awards winners ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale against Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium. The Revs also announced recipients of this year’s Defender of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year awards on Sunday. Team MVP: Carles Gil Carles Gil of New England Revolution....
MLS

