Stevie Wonder’s House Full of Toys benefit concert returns this year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStevie Wonder’s House Full of Toys benefit concert is back this year. The 23rd installment of the charity event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday December 18. The last time...

www.ktlo.com

