Stevie Wonder’s House Full of Toys benefit concert returns this year

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks on the NBC singing competition show. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her that it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO