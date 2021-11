If you’re the type of person who loves to hear anthropomorphic animals with celebrity voices sing obnoxious versions of old pop songs, then you will be very happy to learn that the new movie Sing 2 is coming to theaters soon. (If you’re the type of person who has small children, then I’m very sorry. Sing 2 is coming to theaters soon.) The sequel to the 2016 animated-musical smash stars Bono as a rock-star lion named Clay Calloway, and U2 just released their new single “Your Song Saved My Life,” their contribution to the film’s soundtrack. Apparently, the soundtrack also features Scarlett Johansson singing U2, and now we get to hear a bit of that in the trailer.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO