Foraging Around: The Lakehouse at Deer Creek

When you travel north along the highway from Broome towards Willare and Derby you come to a wide bridge with a sign that says “Cockatoo Creek”. I would highly recommend that you pull up on the right after you have crossed the bridge and park where the plaque is for the official opening of it. There are still a few single lane bridges around the Kimberley and this bridge offers an area where you can easily birdwatch the water below. We always make a point of stopping and we are never disappointed. We have observed huge flocks of Galahs there on previous visits and other times there are more bird species, but only one or two of each species. Last Sunday we stopped as usual and we were able to observe a good selection of birds from the bridge. Crocodiles are easily observed in the area too, so if you have got this far without seeing one then it is worth a stop!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO