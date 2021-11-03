Foraging Around: The Lakehouse at Deer Creek

Beautiful home located on Lakeland golf course in Baneberry! Two story home with 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 baths. Owners suite is large with a sitting area. There is a warm and inviting stone fireplace located in the living room that is visible from the kitchen and dining room. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and also has an inground pool that has a great view of the golf course! Baneberry is a golf and lake community located on Douglas lake in TN. Baneberry is known for relaxed resort style living including a clubhouse with restaurant/lounge, swimming pool and golf course. No HOA fees and golf/pool membership is optional. Take your golf cart to the pool or to the clubhouse for dinner! Within minutes of the home there is a TVA/TWRA public boat ramp that provides access to over 30,000 acres of Douglas Lake. Dollywood, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and the GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS are 30-45 min away. Downtown Knoxville is 45 minutes away. Lakeway Christian Academy 15 min away. Come see for yourself why this wonderful home and area are so special! *Check out video*
Comments / 0