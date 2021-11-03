CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Foraging Around: The Lakehouse at Deer Creek

By Jeremy Pugh
saltlakemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 36 years, the Wagstaff Family has owned the concession on the edge of the reservoir at Deer Creek State Park. The mom and pop of this mom and pop, Doug and Julie Wagstaff, ran the boat rental and a burgers-and-pizza type joint to feed hungry boaters and provide summer jobs...

www.saltlakemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citizen Tribune

345 Deer Creek Trl, White Pine, TN 37890

Beautiful home located on Lakeland golf course in Baneberry! Two story home with 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 baths. Owners suite is large with a sitting area. There is a warm and inviting stone fireplace located in the living room that is visible from the kitchen and dining room. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and also has an inground pool that has a great view of the golf course! Baneberry is a golf and lake community located on Douglas lake in TN. Baneberry is known for relaxed resort style living including a clubhouse with restaurant/lounge, swimming pool and golf course. No HOA fees and golf/pool membership is optional. Take your golf cart to the pool or to the clubhouse for dinner! Within minutes of the home there is a TVA/TWRA public boat ramp that provides access to over 30,000 acres of Douglas Lake. Dollywood, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and the GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS are 30-45 min away. Downtown Knoxville is 45 minutes away. Lakeway Christian Academy 15 min away. Come see for yourself why this wonderful home and area are so special! *Check out video*
WHITE PINE, TN
sunny95.com

Deer In The Headlights

This is the worst time of year for car-deer accidents in Ohio. These tips can keep you — and the deer — safe.
PETS
Only In Northern California

Spend The Day Exploring These Limestone Caverns In Northern California

Living in Northern California means we’re spoiled with a long list of majestic, jaw-dropping destinations to see! One such place that should be on your adventure to-do list is the Upper Natural Bridge Trail near Vallecito. This short trail leads hikers to an absolutely stunning assortment of caves that have been carved out by Coyote […] The post Spend The Day Exploring These Limestone Caverns In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
10000birds.com

Cockatoo Creek

When you travel north along the highway from Broome towards Willare and Derby you come to a wide bridge with a sign that says “Cockatoo Creek”. I would highly recommend that you pull up on the right after you have crossed the bridge and park where the plaque is for the official opening of it. There are still a few single lane bridges around the Kimberley and this bridge offers an area where you can easily birdwatch the water below. We always make a point of stopping and we are never disappointed. We have observed huge flocks of Galahs there on previous visits and other times there are more bird species, but only one or two of each species. Last Sunday we stopped as usual and we were able to observe a good selection of birds from the bridge. Crocodiles are easily observed in the area too, so if you have got this far without seeing one then it is worth a stop!
ANIMALS
Lancaster Farming

Hempstone Found in Mill Creek

On this week’s podcast, we take a trip to the Mill Creek in rural Leacock Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania., where the Zook family just pulled an old millstone out of the creek. But it wasn’t just any old millstone — it was a hempstone. On this episode, we find out...
SCIENCE
healthing.ca

B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Cooking#The Wagstaff Family#Burger Shack#Kismet#Native Americans
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
Allrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
theintell.com

Seeing more deer around lately? Here's why

If you feel as if you are seeing more deer in fields and along the roadways in recent days, you’re probably right. The breeding season known as the rut is underway across Pennsylvania. Archery hunters look forward to this time of the year. Mature bucks that are normally nocturnal sometimes...
ANIMALS
Indiana Gazette

Deer will be on the move

Motorists should slow down in the weeks to come as deer movement will increase dramatically. Cold weather and breeding activity known as the rut will have deer traveling at all hours of the day. Archery hunters will have excellent conditions this week to tag either a buck or doe. Those...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy