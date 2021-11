Though in-person voting Tuesday made the Republican look as though he would edge out his opponent, mail-in ballots have now reversed the situation. As of Wednesday evening with write-in, absentee, provisional and military ballots yet to be counted, Democrat David Elliott has the lead for both the 6-year and 2-year seats. Both he and Republican John Cover were candidates for each of those seats, and it's possible, whatever the outcome of the election, the other will be appointed to fill the vacancy on the board of supervisors.

HOPEWELL, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO