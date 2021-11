Plans for The Westerley date back to 2016, when permits were filed to replace a two-story garage at 441 West 37th Street with an 11-story mixed-use building. But to look at the recently launched condo units, one would see the prototype of a post-pandemic building. The Westerley is a collection of only nine full-floor two-bedroom units, all of which are reached via private elevator entrance with contactless controls - the better to practice social distancing and avoid high-touch surfaces. Many units have private outdoor space and flexible floor plans that allow for home offices, two nice-to-haves that became must-haves for many buyers after months on lockdown.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO