Anderson .Paak has announced the launch of his own label Apeshit Inc. in partnership with Universal Music Group. The acclaimed musician, songwriter, producer and director can now even add the title of label head. “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” said .Paak. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO