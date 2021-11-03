Police Log: 11-4-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Brahian Morales , of 413 Boston St., was arrested on warrants and charged with four counts of threatening to commit a crime, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious wanton property defacement at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday at Essex and Rockaway streets; at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Speedway Gas Station at 120 Liberty St.; at 5:37 a.m. Wednesday at Cowdrey Avenue and Lynnfield Street; at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday at Herbert and High Rock streets.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday at Spencer Street and Western Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 6:41 a.m. Wednesday at Boston Street and Keslar Avenue; at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday at 157 Jackson St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday at 95 Hanover St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at McManus Field at 140 Commercial St.; at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday at 46 Harvest St.; at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday at 39 Lynnway.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday at 61 N Common St.; at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday at 16 Salem St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday at 104 Newhall St.; at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday at 95 Hanover St.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A boat trailer complaint was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday on Barnard Street.

PEABODY

Arrests

Leandro M. Bacelar , 29, of 3 North Central St., was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a person 60-plus/disabled and assault and battery on a family or household member at 10:41 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A motor vehicle crash into a deer was reported at 4:31 p.m. Monday at 155 Winona St. The dead deer was removed from the road.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. Monday at 205 Andover St. Two people were taken to Salem Hospital and one person was taken to Beverly Hospital after a two-car crash.

A motor vehicle crash was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on Railroad Avenue; at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at Kelly Volkswagen Storage Lot at 151 Andover St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 5:41 p.m. Monday at Welch School at 50 Swampscott Ave. A caller reported her daughter was assaulted by two other girls on the elementary school grounds. The incident is being handled by the school resource officer.

An assault was reported at 10:41 p.m. Monday at 3 North Central St. A caller reported his roommate, who was intoxicated and combative, shoved his wife. A 29-year-old man was arrested (see arrests).

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 4 Santa Ovaia Circle. Police reported three vehicles were broken into and various items were stolen.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday on Loris Road. A caller reported a person was walking up and down the street and onto random porches. Police reported the person was gone upon arrival.

Theft

At 9:04 p.m. Monday, a caller reported her rental car was stolen at knifepoint from the Newbury Street Inn at 170 Newbury St. Police reported the past assault is under investigation.

A report of a larceny at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Store at 210T Andover St. Airpods were reportedly stolen from an employee. No items were found on the suspect, who was trespassed from the store for four months by mall security.

A report of a stolen motor vehicle at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Newbury Street Inn at 170 Newbury St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday at 148 Shore Drive. A caller reported three slashed tires on her vehicle.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday at Ocean State Job Lot at 1020 Broadway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday at Target at 400 Lynn Fells Parkway. A caller reported her passenger window was smashed and her purse was taken.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday at Dragon Island at 44 Hamilton St. The business owner reported youths were trying to kick in the back door. Police were unable to locate the youths.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday at Marshalls at 655 Broadway. A caller reported her purse was missing when she went to check out at Marshalls; a few minutes later, she received a notification that her credit card was used at the Apple Store. She has since canceled the card and reported the charges as fraud. Her medical cards, insurance cards, credit cards, and driver’s license were all lost.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus at 57 Appleton St.

