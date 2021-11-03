CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen will flex his reporting skills for ABC News Live On the Red Carpet pre-show coverage

By Carena Liptak
Cover picture for the articleJimmie Allen will hit the red carpet ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards, joining forces with Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer and ABC’s George Pennacchio to report live on all the action before the...

