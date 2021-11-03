CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield Implies He's Not Speaking to Odell Beckham Jr.

By Ryan Phillips
 6 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. looks like he's on his way out in Cleveland, as the Browns failed to deal him by the NFL's trade deadline and have essentially sent the receiver home. On Wednesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave a peak behind the curtain that reveals a lot about his relationship with Beckham.

OBJ's dad posted a video Tuesday highlighting all the times his son has been open when Mayfield hasn't thrown to him. The clear implication is that Beckham isn't the issue, his quarterback is. It's fairly clear things aren't great in their pair's relationship.

When asked if he'd like an apology from Beckham, Mayfield implied that the two aren't even speaking:

Yeah, that doesn't sound good.

Since a decent showing in 2019 -- his first season with the team -- Beckham has been horrid in Cleveland. That first campaign he had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. Since then he's totaled 40 receptions for 551 yards and three scores. Yes, he tore his ACL midway through the 2020 campaign, but still, those numbers are terrible.

A divorce would likely be best for both parties here.

