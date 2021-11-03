CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Accuray: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit...

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

Arlo Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its third quarter. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kansas City Star

Western Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $255.7 million. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62...
MARKETS
Kansas City Star

ChemoCentryx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
Kansas City Star

Gulf Island Fabrication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 12 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
