Protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle. However, muscle isn’t just built after your workout is done. Consuming protein after your workout makes enzymes that allow key chemical reactions to take place within your body. These enzymes are crucial to regulating your body’s hormones, maintaining the fluid balance in your blood and tissues, and forming antibodies to protect your body from bacteria and viruses. Protein has many roles in your body, so it’s used constantly throughout the day. That’s why it’s important, not just for building muscle, but overall health to consume protein at every meal and in between—including high-protein snacks.

