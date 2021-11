We learned a little while ago that character meet and greets were returning to Disney World in a modified way. Since Disney World reopened, you could only see your favorite characters from a distance — though you could still wave “hello” and take pictures. Even at character meals, they usually just walk through the room or greet guests from a distance. Now, there are new character meet and greets (called character “sightings”) in the parks. The first sightings have officially arrived in Disney World, and we’re checking out the experience to see how they’re different than past meet and greets.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO