Franchisee Guillermo Medellin opens 4th Russo's location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own burrito concept, is opening its 61st location in Clarksville, Tennessee. This will be the second location in the state of Tennessee. The popular chain was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Bill Hart and Paul Altero. Both Hart and Altero had worked together previously and decided to combine their ideas to build a united dream. Their shared vision focused on the complete customization of entrees with fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has innovated a menu where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO