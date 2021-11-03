Franchisee Guillermo Medellin opens 4th Russo's location

More Mexican food is coming your way.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. The Valley has some of the best Mexican food restaurants anywhere in the United States. With such a wide collection of restaurants, everyone has their personal favorite. To add to the crowded list of Mexican and South of the border-themed restaurants, a new location is set to join the ranks.
Grabbing a sandwich is even easier now.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing beats a great sandwich. The combination of fresh bread, meats, cheeses, sauces, veggies, and whatever kind of toppings you can think of has a way of making the perfect meal. But instead of picking up all the ingredients yourself, why not have professionals make one for you? If you’re here in Phoenix, you’re going to have a local favorite opening a brand new shop nearby to help make that happen.
Salt Tacos y Tequila will open its second restaurant next week at 2206 E. Williams Field Road, Ste. 101, Gilbert, in the SanTan Village shopping center. The restaurant will have a soft opening Nov. 17 and a grand opening Nov. 19. The restaurant’s first location is in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, with a third planned at Norterra in Phoenix. It serves modern Mexican cuisine, a variety of handcrafted margaritas and more than 150 types of tequila. https://santan.salttacosytequila.com.
Newt’s opened in Rochester back in 1980 and it did not take very long for those big juicy burgers to become a favorite with locals. Over time, their menu has expanded to include all sorts of burgers with all kinds of toppings and their footprint has grown to include four locations around town.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group will celebrate the grand opening of Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen at a new location. As part of the grand opening celebration, Bonanno's will be offering $500 gift cards or the first 100 guests, $1 pizza slices (limit one slice per person), half off whole pies all day (limit two per order), and a live radio broadcast from Sunny 106.5 with prize giveaways.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own burrito concept, is opening its 61st location in Clarksville, Tennessee. This will be the second location in the state of Tennessee. The popular chain was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Bill Hart and Paul Altero. Both Hart and Altero had worked together previously and decided to combine their ideas to build a united dream. Their shared vision focused on the complete customization of entrees with fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has innovated a menu where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit.
Sneaky Pete’s, a Birmingham-based chain of hot dog restaurants, opened a new location in Columbiana on Monday, Oct. 25. “We are really glad to be in Columbiana, I think it’s going to be a really good store for us in the long run,” said Doug McMinn, operations manager of SP food services, the parent company of Sneaky Pete’s. “This is a really good area for us, and an area that we haven’t been in before.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new Spinato's Pizzeria location is coming to Scottsdale this winter. While an exact date has not yet been announced, the restaurant is expected to open some time in December. To top it all off, the family-owned restaurant chain is hosting a job fair and...
November 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // BRECKSVILLE, Ohio - Beyond Juicery + Eatery has announced the opening of its eighth Ohio location in Brecksville. Set to open on November 11, the restaurant is located at 8869 Brecksville Road. To commemorate the opening, the Brecksville Beyond Juicery + Eatery will host...
Pinky G’s Pizzeria in Jackson has been a community staple for years. A quick, late-night and delivery pizza joint is necessary in any town. And in December, the doors will open at Pinky’s new location in Victor, Idaho. Owner Tom Fay took over the location of Grumpy’s Goat Shack and...
Also, check out the new promotions and menu items that the Restaurant to be Named Later at American Family Field is offering during Major League Baseball's offseason. Power Breakfast featuring Austin Ramirez of Husco International. The premier business information and networking series in southeastern Wisconsin. It presents headline makers in...
A McAlister’s Deli is going up at 760 Ga. 96 in Warner Robins, the third location for the Mississippi-founded chain of fast casual restaurants headquartered in Atlanta. Site work has been completed, with the frame now going up at the Warner Robins location next to a Fazoli’s in the Bonaire community.
McDonald’s has unveiled its Christmas menu and it includes two new burgers to get you in the festive spirit. The new menu items will be available from 17 November for around six weeks. What’s on the Festive Menu?. The fast-food chain is launching a new Festive Stack and Festive Crispy...
There's going to be a lot of new Italian coming to town.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. If you live anywhere in metro Phoenix you better prepare yourself for a major influx of fast-casual Italian restaurants coming to town in the next few years. That is because Denver-based Mici Handcrafted Italian just announced it has plans to open at least 30 new restaurants throughout metro Phoenix over the next several years.
INDIANAPOLIS - Chicago-area based Lou Malnati's Pizzeria will Monday open its third Indianapolis-area location. Owner Marc Malnati says the full-service restaurant and bar in the Broad Ripple neighborhood in Indy will ultimately add 140 jobs. The newest location will join carryout and delivery spot that opened on West 86th Street...
Longtime Happy Joe’s franchisees to renovate and reopen beloved restaurant in January 2022. November 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // GALENA, Ill. - Roger and Margaret Bussan met while working at Galena’s Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in 1995. So, when the husband-and-wife duo were approached by CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco that the restaurant where their relationship began was in a position for them to buy, they knew what they had to do … bring it back to life.
Jersey Mike's Subs will open a Leander location in early 2022, according to the company. It will be located in the Bar W Marketplace, where the soon-to-open H-E-B store is located. The fast-casual sub sandwich shop serves fresh-sliced or fresh-grilled subs on freshly baked bread and has nearby locations in...
Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods will open its doors at 101 Keller-Smithfield Road in Keller by Thanksgiving, according to a Facebook post from the city of Keller. The liquor store is wrapping up construction, the post stated. Spec’s will be Keller’s first liquor store and first received approval by...
Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar has a second location in the works. And this time, it’ll be right in the heart of downtown Atlanta. The new restaurant will be at 822 Marietta St NW, owner Gregory “Gee” Smalls confirmed in a message to What Now Atlanta. It will open in the first quarter of 2022.
