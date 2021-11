The launch of an African-American cultural trail was celebrated Wednesday as not only a reminder of the area’s history but also as a chance for the community to forge ahead. About 100 people gathered for a ceremony at the Town Common’s Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, which is the first stop on the newly developed African American Cultural Trail of Greenville-Pitt County. Beginning with an initial phase of a half dozen stops, the trail aims to celebrate the history and recognize the contributions African Americans have made to the area’s growth and development.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO