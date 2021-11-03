CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABA Tells Congress It Supports Closing Reg Gaps Putting Financial System at Risk

 6 days ago

In a statement for the record shared ahead of a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on cyber threats and consumer data today, the American Bankers Association offered support for legislation that “closes regulatory gaps that put the financial system and consumers at risk.” The association told...

TheAtlantaVoice

Federal appeals court issues stay of Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private companies

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s new vaccine rules that could apply to larger employers, certain health care workers and federal contractors. In the brief order, a three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said that the petitioners in the case — Republican-led states and private businesses — “give cause to believe there are grave […]
ABA, Banking Groups Call for Extension on Section 1071 Proposal

The American Bankers Association led a broad coalition of financial trade groups in a letter to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra yesterday requesting a 45-day extension for comments on the bureau’s Dodd-Frank Section 1071 proposal. Section 1071 will require the collection and reporting of credit application data for small business loans, including loans to women-owned and minority-owned small businesses.
OCC’s Hsu: Climate Risk Management Guidance Expected by Year-End

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu signaled that his agency is working to develop “high-level climate risk management supervisory expectations for large banks” and that he expects to issue framework guidance for comment “by the end of the year.”. Hsu’s statement came in response to a declaration issued by...
ABA Statement for the Record: "Cyber Threats, Consumer Data, and the Financial System."

Statement for the Record on behalf of the American Bankers Association before the Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee. Chairman Perlmutter and Ranking Member Luetkemeyer, thank you for the opportunity to submit this statement for the record on behalf of the members of the...
US Treasury Department Says Stablecoins Could Have Positive Impact on Payments – But Potential Risks to Financial System Must Be Mitigated

The US Treasury Department says that stablecoins, cryptographically secured digital assets pegged to the price of traditional assets like the US dollar, could have a positive impact on the payments industry. In a new press release and report on one emerging sector of the digital economy, the Treasury says “stablecoins...
$1.2T infrastructure plan offers lucrative target for fraud

Lawmakers passed the US$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 5, 2021, with negotiations still ongoing over Democrats’ $1.75 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change. The proposed $3 trillion in total spending is not only a big investment but a serious target for fraud. Most government spending does reach the intended targets – like mass transit, clean energy and broadband internet – but some of the money will undoubtedly be lost to fraud. How much is impossible to predict, but I believe a reasonable estimate based on past spending and research would put it at around...
Senate Committee Bans PA COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

HARRISBURG – As mandates continue to be imposed under the auspices of addressing COVID-19, the PA Senate Health & Human Services Committee approved legislation that prohibits state and local governments from mandating an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Senate Bill 471, called the “Medical Freedom Act,” states an individual in PA may not be discriminated against, denied services, or denied medical care for refusal to accept a COVID-19 vaccination. It also states that all employers would be prohibited from taking any adverse employment action against an individual who declines a COVID-19 vaccination. Businesses likewise would be prohibited from discriminating against unvaccinated individuals such as denying entrance, service, or the ability to purchase goods or receive medical care because of a refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
Acting OCC Chief Addresses Climate Change Risk Regulation

In remarks today at the OCC, Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu indicated that the agency plans to address climate change risk regulation with high-level framework guidance and five “range of practices” questions for large-bank boards by the end of 2021. The questions are intended to spur conversations at the board level...
Should Congress close the revolving door in the technology industry?

Bringing together six Democratic and six Republican co-sponsors, Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA)’s newly-introduced American Innovation and Choice Online Act illustrates rising bipartisan momentum to regulate large technology platforms, notably Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. But in parallel with the increasing scrutiny from the Senate and House in recent years, another trend has emerged: enhanced investments in lobbying by these four companies. On October 5, Sen. Klobuchar expressed a related concern during the Facebook whistleblower hearing—that despite ongoing work on antitrust reform, many technology policy issues have stalled in Congress because “there are lobbyists around every single corner of this building that have been hired by the tech industry.”
US Regulators Balk at Billion-Dollar Takeover of Ports America

Two U.S. Federal Maritime commissioners concerned about foreign ownership of American supply chains want federal officials to conduct a "full and thorough review" of the proposed purchase of Ports America by a Canadian pension fund. In a letter sent last week to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, FMC Commissioners Carl...
