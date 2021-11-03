CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lilly Pulls COVID-19 Treatment From EU Review While US Stocks Up

By (Adds details on U.S. status, EU purchases and priorities)
Medscape News
 9 days ago

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly has retracted a request for European Union approval of its antibody-based treatment for COVID-19, citing a lack of demand from EU member states as the bloc focuses on other suppliers. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it had ended its rolling review of...

www.medscape.com

