Miami Dolphins' Chris Grier on Deshaun Watson: My job to improve team's roster

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t start Sunday because of a fractured finger in his throwing hand, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter tweeted that the small fracture in Tagovailoa’s middle finger hasn’t healed enough to let him start against the Houston Texans. A source told Schefter that Jacoby Brissett, who filled in for Tagovailoa while he was out with a rib injury, is expected to take over QB duties. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted that despite the fracture, Tagovailoa expects to backup Brissett. Jacoby Brissett starts for Dolphins. Tua expects to dress as backup with a fractured finger. https://t.co/GVUVk5nyKo — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2021 Schefter also tweeted that the fracture shouldn’t keep Tagovailoa out for long, but his Week 10 status will be in question because it’s a Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. Tua Tagovailoa’s fractured middle finger is not expected to keep him out long-term. However, with a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football this week, his status for Week 10 against the Ravens now also is in question. https://t.co/6gTeQCZ6rZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO