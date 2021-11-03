CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins' Chris Grier on Deshaun Watson: My job to improve team's roster

By Marcel Louis-Jacques
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI -- Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed Wednesday that his team had looked into a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Dolphins ultimately did not pull off a trade, but Grier said it was his job as GM to "investigate every avenue" to improve the team's roster --...

