Chillicothe, OH

Parents sue Chillicothe schools over mask mandate

By Jamie Ostroff
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH)–A group of parents is suing a central Ohio school district in an effort to get the district’s mask requirement thrown out.

Chillicothe City Schools, like many school districts in Ohio and across the country, requires students and staff to wear face coverings to slow the spread of Covid-19.

“Our children’s constitutional rights are not up for grabs, and neither is their health,” said one of the plaintiffs that filed the suit in federal court with three other Chillicothe parents.

The plaintiff spoke with NBC4 on the condition that her name not be shared.

28M children in U.S. now eligible for Pfizer vaccine

“It’s not something that, you know, we want to put all of our the plaintiffs faces out there at this point in time, just because, you know, we are taking a big risk by doing what we’re doing, standing up for what we believe in,” the plaintiff said.

The four parents believe, according to the complaint they filed on their children’s behalf without an attorney, is that mask-wearing is harmful to a child’s health. The plaintiff speaking with NBC4 said that while her child was not harmed by wearing a mask, one of the other plaintiffs has a child that gets headaches at school.

“She feels, the mother, that it is due to the masking,” the plaintiff said.

Ohio Vax-2-School: How to enter for $2 million in prizes, include ages 5 to 25

According to data released Sunday by the Ohio Department of Health, Chillicothe City Schools have confirmed 116 covid cases since the beginning of the school year and 98 of those are among students.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds no significant health risks associated with face coverings. The agency recommends masking indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools as part of a multi-layered approach, which also includes physical distancing, testing, contact tracing, and quarantining when necessary.

The superintendent and school board president at Chillicothe City Schools did not return messages from NBC4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Vickie Davis
6d ago

If they don't want their kids to have to wear mask they need to put them in online learning. Problem solved.

Reply(1)
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Wcmh#Chillicothe City Schools#Covid
