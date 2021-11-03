Pine Tree ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHESWICK (KDKA) – The Allegheny Valley School District and UPMC Children’s Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m., students, as well as members of the community, can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Springdale Junior-Senior High School. They are offering both first and second doses as well as boosters for those who are eligible. Those interested can register at this link.

