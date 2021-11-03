CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New England's Frosty Temperatures Could Last Into the Weekend

By Tania Leal
nbcboston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday's been a cool day, our temperatures climbing into the low 50s but not as high as average values. With mostly clear skies, we’ll continue to enjoy a rain-free evening in the south, with isolated light showers advancing over Vermont and New Hampshire that are clearing out by 9...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

First flakes of the season possible this weekend

As we enter mid-November it’s not out of the question to see our first snowfall. In fact, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the average first day of measurable snow for Dayton is typically around November 23rd, but has been recorded as early as October 18th. [...
DAYTON, OH
KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Great November Day

Hi Everyone!    A great day. No make that another great November day. The easiest way to describe today would be to cut and paste the look and vibe of yesterday on today. And we will do it again tomorrow too. Sunny, mild, and calm.   Our forecast high this day is 71°.( The average daytime high is 60°.)  But the bigger afternoon story, I think, will be temperatures staying in the upper 60’s for many hours. Evening temperatures should still be in the low mid 60’s. A fine dinnertime forecast for grilling and chilling. #mdwx We will cool down Saturday and will into next week. The point here is to enjoy this weather 1000% while we have it. pic.twitter.com/8rLomX3zUc — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 9, 2021   Overnight we stay mild, again, in the mid 40’s. (The average overnight low temperature is 38°.)   It looks like rain will enter the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night and linger well into Friday midday. Then look for a cooler and breezy weekend with daytime highs falling back into the upper, the mid then lower 50’s over the weekend and into next week.   Today will be a great day to be outside. Make it so!        Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

Temperatures Reached the 70s Tuesday, But How Long Will This Stretch Continue?

Tuesday was an amazing day across New England, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s in southern areas and the 60s across much of the north. Unfortunately we know that these exceptionally mild (or should I say warm?) temperatures for November wouldn’t last long, and that’s exactly what is expected as we look ahead to this week’s weather forecast. Although it will eventually cool off, we’ll do it in a couple of steps as we head into the weekend.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Frosty#Wind Speeds#Cape Cod
nbcboston.com

Can This Caterpillar Predict How Snowy It Will Be in New England This Winter?

New England has a natural weatherman, and it is a little fuzzier than you might expect. A Vermont Agency of Transportation staff member found a woolly bear caterpillar in one of the state's airports. According to folk legend, the creature can predict how severe the winter ahead will be. How?...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Highs About 10 Degrees Cooler Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanks to a cold front, highs on Tuesday will be about ten degrees cooler than Monday in the mid-50s. A few light showers will be possible on Tuesday with a breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain increasing late in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a strong storm system. Windy and wet Thursday with an 80 percent chance of showers and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour. Highs on Thursday will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: One More Mild Day Before Big Changes Arrive

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re in store for one more mild day, before big changes arrive in our weather. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will start off in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Increasing clouds are on tap for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) The best chance for a shower will arrive after 5 p.m., with increasing shower chances Wednesday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances skyrocket to 100 percent for Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the area. The best chance of rain will be before 1 p.m. on Thursday, with falling temperatures through...
CHICAGO, IL
nbcboston.com

Another Warm, Sunny Day Before Showers Move in Wednesday

The first few days of November were chilly and dry… up until yesterday. The high temperature of 60 was a solid 6 degrees above normal. Today we build on that warm spell, pushing the high temperatures to 13-14 degrees above normal. (If it’s too early for math, that puts us in the 67-68 degree range.)
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Morning Gives Way To Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another crisp, cool morning with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s across South Florida. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon will allow for temperatures to climb to the upper 70s and some areas may be near 80 degrees. Our mainly dry weather is courtesy of high pressure that is in control. Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 60s. (CBS4) Wednesday the winds will shift more out of the east and a few showers will be possible with highs in the low 80s. Even warmer and more humid on Thursday with the potential for scattered storms. The rain chance will be highest on Friday due to more moisture around ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms are likely on Friday with some heavy rain in spots. Some showers are possible on Saturday and once the front sweeps in we will enjoy drier and cooler weather by Sunday. Lows will dip to the low 60s by Sunday morning and highs will be in the upper 70s. Even cooler by Monday morning when lows tumble to the upper 50s.
MIAMI, FL
KRIS 6 News

Mainly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy today

We'll have more cloud coverage today which could squeeze out a quick shower or two, but most of us will stay dry, warm and humid. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week along with a cold front that is forecast to arrive on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy