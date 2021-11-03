CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart recalls room spray over rare bacteria that infected Texas girl, killed 2 people

By Crayton Harrison
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. told customers to immediately stop using a household spray, double-bag it, put it in a cardboard box and return it because the product might contain a “rare and dangerous bacteria.”. The aromatherapy spray, a Better Homes and Gardens-branded product labeled “Lavender & Chamomile with Gemstones,”...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWO News

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

NATIONWIDE (Fox News): An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a “rare and dangerous” bacteria that’s been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart has issued a recall for the Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after a sample tested positive a bacteria that can cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
FOOD SAFETY
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

What to do if you bought Walmart’s recalled room spray

Consumers shouldn't throw away aromatherapy spray that's been recalled by Walmart over ties to a deadly bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Instead, the Better Homes & Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones – which was sold at 55 Walmart stores and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 95.9

This Room Spray Could Kill You – Walmart Recall Alert

If you have sprayed this in your house, you better start disinfecting now. The name of the product is Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones. Walmart has issued a recall on approximately 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room...
PUBLIC HEALTH
103.5 KISSFM

Idahoans Should Check Homes for Recalled Walmart Home Spray

Have you ever heard the phrase "it's to die for", when someone is speaking of something that they love? Perhaps it's too soon to draw these types of parallels, but imagine loving a scent so much, it killed you? There's nothing funny about this crazy incident that has happened four times here in the United States but there's an unlikely recall that has Walmart and health officials suggesting you check your shelves, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Recalled Walmart Room Spray Linked to Two Deaths

Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones is being recalled due to the possibility that it may contain a rare and dangerous bacteria. It was a mystery by any definition of the word -- a rare tropical infection that had sickened people in the decidedly non-tropical states of Minnesota and Kansas, as well as Texas. The first patient to get sick, in Kansas in March, died.
FOOD SAFETY
Amarillo Globe-Times

Recall placed on aromatherapy spray sold in Wichita Falls Walmart store

An aromatherapy spray available at Walmart stores is being recalled after it was confirmed to have sickened people in four states, including Texas. Two deaths are under investigation related to a bacterial infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that a bacteria in the Better Homes and...
AMARILLO, TX

