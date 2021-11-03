Jefferson High School students donate hundreds of socks to community organization

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Students at Jefferson High School collected over 900 socks during the month of October to donate to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

The Socktober collection was hosted by the Jefferson High School group, Interact, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown. The ministry says the sock donation is important because socks are one of their most requested items, especially as colder months approach.

“Socks are the most needed but the least donated item and so we thought it would be a great idea to get our school involved and donate socks,” said Katrina Hernandez President of Interact.

“These socks are going to go a long way in keeping feet warm especially during the winter months,” mentioned Keith Lowry Executive Director of Jefferson County Community Ministries.

Students from a Jefferson High School leadership class won the sock collection competition by donating 126 pairs of socks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.