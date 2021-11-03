Dopesick season 1 episode 7 preview: The last before big finale

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got an answer for you on that question, but then also a look to the future. So where should we begin here? Well, it only makes sense to get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the series on the network tonight. What gives with that? It has a lot do with this being a planned two-week hiatus, which is of course unfortunate given the fact that there is such a big cliffhanger that needs addressing. What’s going to happen on the other side of the shootout? It’s possible that a major character will die here, but we have a hard time thinking that we’re about to lose either Jenny or Cassie. Just remember how beloved they are in this world! It’s hard to imagine Big Sky without these two characters being on board.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO