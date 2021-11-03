CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dopesick season 1 episode 7 preview: The last before big finale

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to get an early sense all about Dopesick season 1 episode 7? We should start by noting this: The finale is coming sooner rather than later! There are just two episodes remaining and with there being no real guarantee of a season 2, there is a lot of ground that...

cartermatt.com

Entertainment Weekly

How Yellowstone resolved last season's explosive finale

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read unless you've seen the season four premiere of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. The key art and previews for the season 4 return of Paramount's addictive series from Taylor Sheridan teased that "everybody pays." Fortunately for us, Sheridan didn't have everybody pay too much after last season's explosive finale. But there was blood -- lots of it.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

BMF season 1 episode 7: 50 Cent on leaks, reason for return date delay

Earlier today, we wrote about a frustrating (and unsettling) situation revolving all around BMF season 1 episode 7 on Starz. Originally, the plan was for the show to come back next weekend; yet, for a short period of time today, the new episode was posted on the network’s app. It was later removed, but not before many fans watched it — and that drew the ire of show executive producer 50 Cent.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date finally revealed! See more

We’ve been waiting for a long time now to officially learn the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date. Suffice it to say, we’re thrilled now that we finally have it. Today, Fox confirmed that the Rob Lowe led spin-off series is going to be starting on Monday, January 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. To the surprise of no one, it’s going to be helping to fill the void left by the flagship show this winter, though we’re sure that eventually, the two will cross paths a little later on in the year. Fox made an interesting move waiting on Lone Star and airing The Big Leap instead this fall. After all, the latter show has failed to make much of a ratings impression and is likely going to be canceled later this season.
TV SERIES
Michael Keaton
E! News

Revisit Dexter's Season 8 Finale Before the New Blood Premiere

Watch: Michael C. Hall's Eight Years on "Dexter" The season eight finale of Dexter was disappointing to say the least. When the final episode of the Showtime series aired in September 2013, it was widely panned by critics and viewers. Vulture literally put in their headline that it was a "terrible end" to the drama, while Variety called it a "sloppy send off" to Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter).
TV SERIES
mountainlake.org

Grantchester: Season 6 Episode 6 | Preview

When the leader of a student group falls to her death during a protest, Will and Geordie are drawn into campus politics. The Bishop introduces a new face at the vicarage. Airs Sunday, November 7th at 9PM on Mountain Lake PBS.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Dopesick Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Dopesick‘ takes Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer’s investigation of Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis in a new direction, but they end up making little progress. The duo searches for a whistleblower among the ranks of Purdue to boost their chances of proving that the senior management of Purdue was aware of OxyContin’s harmful effects on the users. They do find someone willing to help them in the form of former Purdue employee Maureen Sera.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Stargirl season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The final Eclipso showdown

Next week on Stargirl season 2 episode 13, we hope you are prepared for chaos — after all, the epic finale is coming up! This is going to be a big, dramatic showdown with some of our heroes in one corner and then Eclipso in another. He’s been building towards this particular moment this whole time, and it’s going to take more than just Courtney herself to take him down. She’s been recruiting for this moment for quite some time and now, everything is coming to a head.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 10 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: Nancy aftermath

Next week on Call the Midwife season 10 episode 7, there’s a lot of big stuff the show is going to bring to the table. Given that this is the finale, there’s a good chance that it will be the most emotional story of the season! We don’t know if any episode of the show will ever make us cry as much as the one where Barbara died, but nonetheless we still worry that Heidi Thomas and the creative team are going to try and up the ante.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 12 episode 6 spoilers: Joe Hill is back! How?

We’d heard previously that we would be seeing Will Hochman back as Joe Hill on Blue Bloods season 12. Now, we’re pleased to hear that it’s happening a little earlier than we imagined!. Per CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Danny, Jamie, and Erin’s nephew back...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘All I See Is You’

Are you ready to dive into Yellowstone season 4 episode 3? We imagine that after tonight’s two-hour premiere event, you will be desperate for more! This show is immersive, thought-provoking, picturesque, and also dangerous. It’s bringing so much exciting stuff to the table and we can’t wait to see where things go from here.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘Insecure’ [Season 5 / Episode 3]

‘Insecure’ has returned for its fifth and final season. And while it’s hard for fans to say goodbye, they’re undoubtedly in for a treat. The HBO comedy has struck a chord with millions thanks to its wonderfully witty and immersive take on the story of two friends – Issa and Molly.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Dopesick Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Dopesick’ canvases the opioid crisis in America to a great effect with the help of a wide array of characters that help establish the urgency of the situation. In the fifth episode, DEA Agent Bridget Meyer’s investigation of Purdue Pharma gets some much-needed spotlight as the viewers get a sharp sense of the complications in pressing criminal charges against the company.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Fafner the Beyond Anime's New Video Previews Final 3 Episodes

The official YouTube channel for the Sōkyū no Fafner series began streaming the second promotional video for the Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime's 10th, 11th, and 12th episodes on Thursday. The final three episodes will open in Japanese theaters on November 5. Theatergoers during the first three weeks can...
COMICS
cartermatt.com

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 2 episode 5 spoilers

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ve got an answer for you on that question, but then also a look to the future. So where should we begin here? Well, it only makes sense to get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the series on the network tonight. What gives with that? It has a lot do with this being a planned two-week hiatus, which is of course unfortunate given the fact that there is such a big cliffhanger that needs addressing. What’s going to happen on the other side of the shootout? It’s possible that a major character will die here, but we have a hard time thinking that we’re about to lose either Jenny or Cassie. Just remember how beloved they are in this world! It’s hard to imagine Big Sky without these two characters being on board.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Dickinson - Season 3 - Preview: The Final Poetic Journey

Dickinson is on the verge of launching its final season on November 5th. With two extraordinary seasons under its belt, the expectations for this final season have been set exceedingly high. The big question in the lead-up has been if it can live up to those expectations. The answer to that question is that for many, it will exceed them by leaps and bounds. This is a big season with lofty ambitions that are delivered on throughout the entire season in clever and unexpected ways.
TV SERIES

