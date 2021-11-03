CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations set to start in the DMV

By Randi Bass
 6 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Pharmacies, pediatricians, and government-run clinics have already started accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids ages 5 to 11 after the landmark decision to allow emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in the age group.

Montgomery County health officials anticipate high demand for child vaccinations, and they’re ready to meet it.

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

The first appointments for Montgomery County clinics start Thursday and run through this weekend. Walgreens appointments across the region start this Saturday. CVS has appointments for children’s COVID vaccines starting this Sunday.

“We actually have enough vaccine to vaccinate 35 to 40% of our population the first week, if the same shipment comes in next week, we would be able to cover two-thirds or more of this category with the vaccine, with not just the county sites but the whole system,” said assistant chief administrative officer and former head of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Dr. Earl Stoddard.

Montgomery County changes mask mandate, lifts at 85% vaccination rate

The whole system is key here, health officials are relying heavily on the supply given to pediatricians and pharmacies to get shots to 5 to 11-year-olds.

“Approximately two-thirds of the vaccine coming into the county is going to pediatric and family providers. If you have a pediatrician, check with them on availability of vaccine and appointments through them,” said emergency preparedness manager Sean O’Donnell.

Montgomery County provided this list of pediatric providers who were supposed to have received child doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

  • Access Now Urgent Care
  • AccessAbility MedCare, LLC
  • Advanced Neighborhood Pediatrics, LLC – Clarksburg
  • Advanced Neighborhood Pediatrics, LLC – Silver Spring
  • Bethesda Pediatrics
  • Brookville Pharmacy and Wellness Center
  • Capital City Primary and Immediate Care
  • Capitol Medical Group
  • Casa Ruben, Inc.
  • Coleman Pediatrics
  • Complete Care For Kids
  • Discovery Pediatrics, LLC – 600 Doses
  • Friendship Pediatrics, PA
  • Green Pharmacy LLC
  • Hashim S. Hashim, MD
  • Hirsch Pediatrics
  • Holy Cross Hospital – Germantown
  • Horizon Pediatric, Inc.
  • International Pediatrics, PA – Gaithersburg
  • John Choi, MD PC
  • Kaiser Permanente – Gaithersburg Medical Center
  • Kelly Goodman, NP and Associates, PC
  • Kenwood Pediatrics Center
  • Maryland Pediatric Care LLC
  • Medstar Medical Group at Forest Hill
  • MedStar Medical Group Pediatrics at Olney
  • Midtown Pharmacy
  • Montgomery Medical Clinic – KESSOUS
  • Olney Pediatrics
  • Park Pediatrics – Takoma Park
  • Pediatric and Adolescent Care of Silver Spring
  • Pediatric and Adolescent Care, PA
  • Pediatric Associates of Montgomery County, PA – Olney
  • Pediatric Associates of Montgomery County, PA – Rockville
  • Pediatric Associates of Montgomery County, PA – Silver Spring
  • Pediatric Associates of Montgomery County, PA – Wheaton
  • Pediatric Care
  • Pediatric Care Center
  • Potomac Valley Pediatrics
  • Prime Pediatrics
  • Privia MG – Abdow Friendship Pediatrics
  • Privia MG – Marshak Medical Group
  • Procare Pharmacy and Cosmetic Beauty System, LLC
  • Rainbow Pediatric Clinic
  • Rehoboth Medical Center LLC
  • Right Care Pediatrics
  • Saba Pediatric Medicine, LLC
  • Shady Grove Pediatric Associates
  • Silver Spring Pediatrics
  • Smita Parikh Mengers, MD FAAP
  • Spring Pediatrics, Inc
  • Sunshine Pediatrics
  • Theodore F Wells-Green, MD
  • Toseg Medical Center
  • Virgo-Carter Pediatrics
  • Washington International Pediatrics
  • White Oak Pediatrics – Gaithersburg
  • White Oak Pediatrics – Silver Spring
  • Wonder Years Pediatrics
  • Xpress Pediatrics Urgent Care Center

