Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations set to start in the DMV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Pharmacies, pediatricians, and government-run clinics have already started accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids ages 5 to 11 after the landmark decision to allow emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in the age group.

Montgomery County health officials anticipate high demand for child vaccinations, and they’re ready to meet it.

The first appointments for Montgomery County clinics start Thursday and run through this weekend. Walgreens appointments across the region start this Saturday. CVS has appointments for children’s COVID vaccines starting this Sunday.

“We actually have enough vaccine to vaccinate 35 to 40% of our population the first week, if the same shipment comes in next week, we would be able to cover two-thirds or more of this category with the vaccine, with not just the county sites but the whole system,” said assistant chief administrative officer and former head of the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Dr. Earl Stoddard.

The whole system is key here, health officials are relying heavily on the supply given to pediatricians and pharmacies to get shots to 5 to 11-year-olds.

“Approximately two-thirds of the vaccine coming into the county is going to pediatric and family providers. If you have a pediatrician, check with them on availability of vaccine and appointments through them,” said emergency preparedness manager Sean O’Donnell.

Montgomery County provided this list of pediatric providers who were supposed to have received child doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

Access Now Urgent Care

AccessAbility MedCare, LLC

Advanced Neighborhood Pediatrics, LLC – Clarksburg

Advanced Neighborhood Pediatrics, LLC – Silver Spring

Bethesda Pediatrics

Brookville Pharmacy and Wellness Center

Capital City Primary and Immediate Care

Capitol Medical Group

Casa Ruben, Inc.

Coleman Pediatrics

Complete Care For Kids

Discovery Pediatrics, LLC – 600 Doses

Friendship Pediatrics, PA

Green Pharmacy LLC

Hashim S. Hashim, MD

Hirsch Pediatrics

Holy Cross Hospital – Germantown

Horizon Pediatric, Inc.

International Pediatrics, PA – Gaithersburg

John Choi, MD PC

Kaiser Permanente – Gaithersburg Medical Center

Kelly Goodman, NP and Associates, PC

Kenwood Pediatrics Center

Maryland Pediatric Care LLC

Medstar Medical Group at Forest Hill

MedStar Medical Group Pediatrics at Olney

Midtown Pharmacy

Montgomery Medical Clinic – KESSOUS

Olney Pediatrics

Park Pediatrics – Takoma Park

Pediatric and Adolescent Care of Silver Spring

Pediatric and Adolescent Care, PA

Pediatric Associates of Montgomery County, PA – Olney

Pediatric Associates of Montgomery County, PA – Rockville

Pediatric Associates of Montgomery County, PA – Silver Spring

Pediatric Associates of Montgomery County, PA – Wheaton

Pediatric Care

Pediatric Care Center

Potomac Valley Pediatrics

Prime Pediatrics

Privia MG – Abdow Friendship Pediatrics

Privia MG – Marshak Medical Group

Procare Pharmacy and Cosmetic Beauty System, LLC

Rainbow Pediatric Clinic

Rehoboth Medical Center LLC

Right Care Pediatrics

Saba Pediatric Medicine, LLC

Shady Grove Pediatric Associates

Silver Spring Pediatrics

Smita Parikh Mengers, MD FAAP

Spring Pediatrics, Inc

Sunshine Pediatrics

Theodore F Wells-Green, MD

Toseg Medical Center

Virgo-Carter Pediatrics

Washington International Pediatrics

White Oak Pediatrics – Gaithersburg

White Oak Pediatrics – Silver Spring

Wonder Years Pediatrics

Xpress Pediatrics Urgent Care Center

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.